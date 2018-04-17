The ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fusion Dance Funko Pop Two-Pack Exclusive is Back in Stock

We have good news for fans of Dragon Ball Z and Funko! If you missed the BoxLunch exclusive Dragon Ball Z Goten and Trunks Fusion Dance Funko Pop 2-Pack when it sold out shortly after its debut earlier this month, you have a second chance to grab one. The set is back in stock and available to order right here for $29.90 while supplies last. This could be your last chance to get it at the regular price, so take advantage of this opportunity while you can.

On a related note, Entertainment Earth is expecting another limited run of their exclusive Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Goku Funko Pop figure to arrive sometime in June. If you didn’t have the chance to add it to your collection before, now is the time to pre-order and secure one before it sells out again. It features glow-in-the-dark hair!

Finally, Bandai’s Dragon Ball Super Stars series of figures continues this month with the release of the Wave 3 set which includes Super Saiyan Future Trunks, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, and Hit. Each figure stands at 6 1/2-inches tall and features 16 or more points of articulation. They also come with additional hands and a collectible piece that can be combined to form Fusion Zamasu. You can pre-order the entire Wave 3 set right here for $64.99 with free shipping.

Keep in mind that you’ll need the Wave 3 set and the upcoming Wave 4 set to fully complete the Fusion Zamazu figure. That set is also available to pre-order with a ship date slated for May. It includes Goku Black Rose, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, and Zamasu. Again, each figure comes with additional hands and a Fusion Zamasu piece.

