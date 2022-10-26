The Dragon Prince Season 4 to Premiere First Episode Early

The Dragon Prince will soon be coming back to Netflix with the highly anticipated fourth season of the series, but it turns out that fans will actually get to see the first episode of Season 4 early before the full season premieres! There are lots of questions about what to expect from the next season of the series as Netflix has confirmed that The Dragon Prince will get to tell a full seven season long story. That makes each new arc of the series that much tougher to wait for, but thankfully that wait for new episodes will soon be over.

It turns out that fans will actually be able to check out the first episode from The Dragon Prince Season 4 early before the full season premieres! Season 4 might not be making its full debut with Netflix until later this November, but fans will be able to tune into a new Netflix Geeked live show to check out the first episode. On Netflix Geeked's Twitch and TikTok accounts, fans will be able to see the first episode as part of the new TOON-IN show this Thursday.

When Does The Dragon Prince Season 4 Premiere?

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos will be premiering on November 3rd in full (so it's not too much of a wait before it all goes down), but the first episode will be having its world premiere as part of this new TOON-IN program on Thursday, October 27 at 8PM EST. There will be other animated projects showcased during the program too, but this will definitely be the major draw for fans who have been eagerly awaiting to see the new season of the series!

As for what to expect from the new season, The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos breaks down the titles for Season 4 of the series as such:

Chapter One: Rebirthday

Chapter Two: Fallen Stars

Chapter Three: Breathtaking

Chapter Four: Through the Looking Glass

Chapter Five: The Great Gates

Chapter Six: The Drakewood

Chapter Seven: Beneath the Surface

Chapter Eight: Rex Igneous

Chapter Nine: Escape From Umber Tor

Will you be checking out The Dragon Prince's first new episode early? Are you planning to check out the rest of Season 4 when it hits Netflix next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!