The Dragon Prince Reveals Season 4 Episode Titles

The Dragon Prince will be making its highly anticipated return to Netflix next month with the fourth season of the series, and now the franchise is sharing the first look at what fans can expect with the reveal of the episode titles coming in the next season! Wonderstorm's original animated series is now entering the second half of its seven season long saga, and that means fans have been especially curious to see how things would shake out following the events of the third season. There's quite a lot that's going to be happening in the coming episodes for sure.

Teasing just how much is going to happen with the next season of the series, The Dragon Prince has revealed the titles for all nine episodes (or chapters) coming in the fourth season. With the series now gearing up for the Mystery of Aaravos arc, it seems like there are going to be explosive new shake ups coming before it's all over. Read on for the full list of episodes coming in The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos when it launches on Netflix worldwide in just a couple of weeks on November 3rd:

Chapter One: Rebirthday

Chapter Two: Fallen Stars

Chapter Three: Breathtaking

Chapter Four: Through the Looking Glass

Chapter Five: The Great Gates

Chapter Six: The Drakewood

Chapter Seven: Beneath the Surface

Chapter Eight: Rex Igneous

Chapter Nine: Escape From Umber Tor

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett last year about the upcoming seasons, original series creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond opened up about the kinds of themes that fans might see play out in the new episodes, "I will say this: Wouldn't it be great if returning an egg to a mother that lost their egg or returning the baby dragon could cause world peace?," Ehasz began. "Wouldn't that be great? Well, it's a step in the right direction, but the conflicts and complications of Xadia are deep, and I think you can probably speculate about different characters who have different levels of idealism and believe that change should come quickly."

Thankfully it won't be too much longer as The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos will be launching with Netflix later this November! Which of these episode titles grabs your attention the most? Are you excited to see the new season hit Netflix this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!