The Dragon Prince Season 6 Release Date Announced

The Dragon Prince is coming back to Netflix with new episodes this Summer, and a release date has finally been set for the new season! The Dragon Prince is now inching closer and closer to the final of its seven planned seasons as it continues to work its way through the Mystery of Aaravos saga. This new saga has taken the animated series in a much darker direction than seen in the first few seasons, and thus there are still plenty of major mysteries that fans are hoping to see explore further in the coming episode as the series continues through this new era.

With the fifth season of the animated series hitting Netflix last Summer, thankfully fans won't have to wait much longer to see The Dragon Prince Season 6 in action. It has been officially announced that The Dragon Prince Season 6 will be releasing on Netflix on July 26th (just a little under a year from the premiere of the fifth season), and to celebrate, the series has dropped a very ominous trailer for the upcoming season giving fans a brief glimpse of everything going down in the new episodes. You can check out the newest teaser for The Dragon Prince Season 6 below.

What Is The Dragon Prince?

If you wanted to catch up with the animated series before the new season premieres, you can find the first five seasons of The Dragon Prince now streaming with Netflix. As for what to expect, Wonderstorm teases the latest season of the series as such, "The Netflix animated series THE DRAGON PRINCE returns for a nine-episode fifth season on July 27, 2023. In this exciting next chapter of the 'Mystery of Aaravos' arc, we rejoin our heroes after their narrow escape from the depths of Umber Tor. With the map to Aaravos' prison in hand, Claudia and Terry race against time to save Viren's life. Meanwhile, Callum, Rayla, Ezran, and Soren seek out new friends (and old) to help them prevent the return of the infamous Startouch Elf."

The Dragon Prince will run for seven seasons to tell its entire story, and thus this next step in the Mystery of Aaravos saga will bring fans one step closer to its grand finale. This also means the stakes are higher than ever before, so fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for the new episodes as soon as they arrive this July.