The Dragon Prince Season 6 Trailer Released

The Dragon Prince is now inching closer to its return to Netflix with new episodes, and the animated series has dropped a dark new trailer for Season 6! The Dragon Prince has been steadily working its way through the Mystery of Aaravos saga since the start of the fourth season, and fans might have noticed just how much more intense the series has gotten compared to the earlier seasons. With what we have seen from Season 6 thus far, it looks like this trend is going to continue in the coming episodes as the animated series gets closer than ever to its end.

The Dragon Prince Season 6 will be the second to the last of the seasons ordered by Netflix to tell the animated series’ story, so that likely means it’s going to be full of gamechanging moments to help set it all up before the climax. The Dragon Prince Season 6 has been sharing ominous looks at the new episodes leading to its premiere, and that’s especially the case for the newest trailer that you can check out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What to Know for The Dragon Prince Season 6

The Dragon Prince Season 6 will be releasing on Netflix on July 26th, but has yet to reveal how many episodes it will be sticking around for. This serves as the second to last season of the animated series, so now is the perfect time to catch up with every season of the series released thus far now streaming with Netflix. As for what went down in the previous season, Wonderstorm teases The Dragon Prince Season 5 as such:

“The Netflix animated series THE DRAGON PRINCE returns for a nine-episode fifth season on July 27, 2023. In this exciting next chapter of the ‘Mystery of Aaravos’ arc, we rejoin our heroes after their narrow escape from the depths of Umber Tor. With the map to Aaravos’ prison in hand, Claudia and Terry race against time to save Viren’s life. Meanwhile, Callum, Rayla, Ezran, and Soren seek out new friends (and old) to help them prevent the return of the infamous Startouch Elf.”

Speaking to the darker tone in The Dragon Prince Season 5, series co-creator Justin Richmond noted the evolution happening in the later seasons to ComicBook as such, “Yeah, since the beginning, we’d always said that these seasons get progressively more mature and some of that means that we go to darker places and this is the first flexing of those muscles in terms of putting it into the show. That doesn’t mean that it’s grimdark and Warhammer-esque, but trying to go to emotionally different places with the characters, I think, was important. That being said, we still have two more to go, so there are definitely highs and lows in this season, and I think the peaks and valleys will continue as we head towards Season 7 and what we have planned there.”