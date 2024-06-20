The Elusive Samurai Anime Drops New Poster

The Elusive Samurai will finally be making its debut next month as part of the upcoming Summer 2024 anime schedule, and the anime has dropped a new poster ahead of its premiere! 2024 has already seen a number of major Weekly Shonen Jump titles getting their official anime adaptation debuts, and now one leading the way for the Summer season just might be one of the quietest. The Elusive Samurai (from Yusei Matsui, the same creator behind Assassination Classroom) has been a rather quiet hit with Shonen Jump, but is ready to reach a whole new audience with its anime.

Following the story of a young surviving member of a clan massacre whose only real skill is to run and hide well, The Elusive Samurai is set to be one of the major anime we'll be talking about for the next few months and beyond. While there's not a lot of open hype for the anime so far compared to some of the other Summer 2024 hits, The Elusive Samurai is gearing up for its premiere this July with a new poster highlighting its star, Tokiyuki Hojo. Check it out below:

What Is The Elusive Samurai?

Premiering in Japan on July 6th as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule, The Elusive Samurai will be directed by Yuta Yamazaki for studio CloverWorks. Yasushi Nishiya will be serving as character designer with Akiko Fujita as sound director. The main voice cast for the anime includes the likes of Asaki Yuikawa as Tokiyuki Hojo, Yuichi Nakamura as Suwa Yorishige, Hinaki Yano as Shizuku, Mari Hino as Kojiro, Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako, Aoi Yuki as Kazama Genba, and Kikunosuke Toya as Fubuki.

If you wanted to check out the manga ahead of the anime's premiere, you can find the three most recent chapters for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for what to expect from its story, Viz Media teases the first volume of The Elusive Samurai manga as such:

"After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!"