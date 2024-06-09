The Elusive Samurai Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

The Elusive Samurai will be making its debut this Summer, and a release date has finally been set for the new anime with a new trailer! The Elusive Samurai is one of the many new anime coming as part of the wave hitting for the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and is one of the latest crop of action hits from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This means it will get a lot of eyes on it already as Shonen Jump has been on a hot streak for its anime debuts this year, but thankfully it won't be too much longer until we see it in action.

The Elusive Samurai has announced that it will be officially debuting on July 6th in Japan, but has yet to be announced whether or not it will get an official English language release in North America as of the time of this publication. To celebrate the announcement of its release date, The Elusive Samurai has dropped a new trailer for the series that gives fans the fullest look at the new anime yet. Highlighting the anime in motion for the first real time, you can check out The Elusive Samurai's new trailer below.

What to Know for The Elusive Samurai

Premiering in Japan on July 6th as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule, The Elusive Samurai will be directed by Yuta Yamazaki for studio CloverWorks. Yasushi Nishiya will be serving as character designer with Akiko Fujita as sound director. The main voice cast for the anime includes the likes of Asaki Yuikawa as Hojo Tokiyuki, Yuichi Nakamura as Suwa Yorishige, Hinaki Yano as Shizuku, Mari Hino as Kojiro, Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako, Aoi Yuki as Kazama Genba, and Kikunosuke Toya as Fubuki.

If you wanted to check out the manga ahead of the anime's premiere, you can find the three most recent chapters for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for what to expect from its story, Viz Media teases the first volume of The Elusive Samurai manga as such, "After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!"