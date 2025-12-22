The Elusive Samurai Season 2 Confirms Release Window With First Look Trailer

The Elusive Samurai Season 2, which was previously confirmed after the conclusion of the anime’s first season, has now received an official release window. The first season of this Shonen Jump gem aired in Summer 2024 and offered a refreshing take on the genre, showcasing a shonen protagonist unlike the usual archetype. Tokiyuki Hojo’s portrayal in The Elusive Samurai explored a distinctly different kind of hero, and as the story progressed, the companions he met along his journey further emphasized his uniqueness as the series’ main character.

With Tokiyuki’s journey of revenge and his rise as a leader in Japan far from over, fans have been eagerly awaiting the second season, especially after it was confirmed that the anime would be returning soon. During the second day of Jump Festa 2026, the series held a Jump Studio Stage, where the release window was officially revealed, confirming a July 2026 premiere. Alongside this, it was also announced that Season 1 will rerun starting in April on Fuji TV’s Noitamina programming block, which will also air Season 2 in July 2026. Unfortunately, further details about the second season remain under wraps.

The Elusive Samurai Returns In the Summer of 2026

Although more details about Season 2 of The Elusive Samurai, such as the exact release date and episode count, remain under wraps, it is expected that the anime will return with a longer run and may begin in the first week of July 2026. The first season arrived nearly a year after its initial announcement, and considering that the second season was confirmed immediately after the first season ended, its return nearly two years later feels reasonable. With the manga boasting over 230 chapters and plenty of material left to adapt, Season 2 could feature 24 episodes, double the length of the first season, potentially spanning from summer into fall next year to significantly advance the story.

While more concrete details about the upcoming season are likely to be revealed soon, a newly released visual and teaser trailer suggest that the narrative will continue with Tokiyuki and his Elusive Warriors traveling across Japan and recruiting even more allies along the way. The teaser also hints at the introduction of a new female character who could become the next addition to the group. Preparations for the second season of The Elusive Samurai appear to be progressing smoothly, and it may only be a matter of time before further details are officially confirmed, once again highlighting the series as a unique take on the shonen genre, further elevated by CloverWorks’ impressive animation quality.

