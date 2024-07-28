The Elusive Samurai Highlights Shizuku With New Trailer

The Elusive Samurai is now working its way through its anime adaptation for the Summer 2024 anime season, and Shizuku is being highlighted in the newest trailer for the series. Yusei Matsui, who also created Assassination Classroom, has returned to the world of anime thanks to the new adaptation of the creator’s latest Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine series, The Elusive Samurai. The anime has been catching on with fans thanks to its strong first few episodes released thus far, and will likely continue to generate conversation through the rest of the episodes airing throughout the Summer anime season.

The Elusive Samurai has been powering through the anime’s debut season this Summer, and not only introduced fans to its lead, Tokiyuki Hojo, but also the first few vassals that will be supporting him as he begins to rise to power. One of his supporters is the mysterious Shizuku, who is the daughter of Yorishige Suwa, the prophet who says Tokiyuki is going to retake his place at the top. You can check out the newest trailer for The Elusive Samurai highlighting Shizuku’s place in it all below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch The Elusive Samurai

Directed by Yuta Yamazaki for studio CloverWorks, The Elusive Samurai is now airing new episodes as part of the ongoing Summer 2024 anime schedule. Yasushi Nishiya will be serving as character designer with Akiko Fujita as sound director, and the main voice cast for the anime includes the likes of Asaki Yuikawa as Tokiyuki Hojo, Yuichi Nakamura as Suwa Yorishige, Hinaki Yano as Shizuku, Mari Hino as Kojiro, Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako, Aoi Yuki as Kazama Genba, and Kikunosuke Toya as Fubuki.

You can now find The Elusive Samurai streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside their launch in Japan, and they tease what to expect from the series as such, “In the year 1333, the Kamakura shogunate government comes crumbling down. A trusted vassal, Ashikaga Takauji, betrays the shogunate and organizes a rebellion. Hojo Tokiyuki, the rightful heir, escapes the massacre with a Shinto priest named Suwa Yorishige to Kamakura. On the run and fighting to stay alive, Tokiyuki sets in motion his plan to reclaim his birthright.”

If you wanted to check out Yusei Matsui’s original manga release, you can find the newest chapters of The Elusive Samurai now available with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.