The Fairly OddParents Finally Brings Back Vicky in New Sequel

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish has reached the final slate of episodes scheduled for its debut season, and the sequel series has made sure to bring back Timmy’s evil babysitter Vicky before it all ends. The Fairly OddParents made its return to Nickelodeon with a brand new version of the classic series. Focusing on a new Godkid at the center of it all and moving away from Timmy Turner, The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish has been steadily connecting this new era with the original animated series with a number of notable returning friends and foes from that original series.

While previous episodes of The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish brought back characters from the original like Cosmo and Wanda’s son Poof (now named Peri), Timmy’s friend A.J., Mr. Crocker and more, one of the latest episodes of the new series has finally brought back its original villain, Vicky, who has returned to the franchise to once again serve as an evil babysitter causing Hazel and the other kids harm with her big comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/Getlucky12341/status/1818778292402757729

How The Fairly OddParents Brings Back Vicky

In The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish episode, “Operation: Birthday Takeback” Dev Dimmadome’s father hired a mysterious babysitter to look after him for his birthday party, and it turns out to be Vicky. Cosmo and Wanda point out that this is indeed the same Vicky that served as the reason they ended up with Timmy, and she’s there to get the kids to make things for her online store. But Hazel and the others are able to escape and turn things on her (even while playing “Icky Vicky” from the original series over a key scene) before it’s all said and done.

It’s yet to be revealed if with all of these callbacks and returns if Timmy Turner’s return to the series is on the table. The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish co-executive producer Lindsay Katai previously told ComicBook that Timmy wouldn’t be appearing, however, “So…Timmy exists elsewhere and people’s ideal of what his ending can be can remain their ideal,” Katai explaind “Cosmo and Wanda won’t be done after Hazel, but Hazel is their current god kid. We wanted to tip our little pink hat to Timmy here and there, so we have other visual gags referencing Timmy as well, but I don’t know if we want to spoil right out of the gate, but that’s just one of them.”