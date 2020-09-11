The God of High School Unleashes a New Power in This Exclusive Clip

The God of High School has become a favorite brawler anime with fans around the world, and they have Crunchyroll to thank. The company teamed up with Webtoon and MAPPA to make the impressive show. This week will welcome the anime's eleventh episode, and thanks to an exclusive clip, fans can see how badly Mori's new opponent will wreck him in the arena.

The clip can be found above, and it packs a lot of action in under a minute. Mori is seen approaching his opponent Ilpyo despite the fighter having unlocked a new form. This Nine-Tailed visage will look familiar to fans of Naruto, but rather than tossing out a Rasengan, Mori's opponent attacks with airstrikes and untraceable speed.

As you can see, Mori is wholly unprepared for the battle as Ilpyo attacks with careful precision. He manages to knock Mori high into the air and berates him with air blasts that keep on coming. And to make things even worse, Mori isn't even able to land a regular hit on Ilpyo because his mythical form shrouds him in a barrier.

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

Clearly, this fight is going to challenge Mori, but fans are certain he will pull something out some technique to help him. If you want to read up on this coming episode of The God of High School, you can check out its official blurb below:

"In his battle with Mori, Ilpyo unleashes the charyeok Nine-Tails and awakens as the Key. Mori uses his Blue Dragon Tempest, but Ilpyo stops it easily. The difference in strength between them seems clear, but then, energy suddenly surges forth from Mori's body..."

Are you hyped for this new episode of The God of High School? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.