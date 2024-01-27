The Great North Season 5 In Production, Says Co-Creator

The Great North has kicked off Season 4 of its run with FOX this month with its midseason premiere, and one of the co-creators behind the animated series has announced that the team is already working on Season 5 of the series! The Great North made its return for its fourth season earlier this month with the start of a new FOX lineup for Sunday's Animation Domination block, and while it's only a couple of episodes into its run for the season, fans can rest assured knowing that there apparently are already plans in place for a fifth season of the series.

Speaking with From The Great North To Wonder Wharf, series co-creator Wendy Molyneux revealed that Season 5 of The Great North is already in production. When asked about what the creators would want to see in future episodes of Season 4 or potentially in future seasons of the series, Molyneux announced that the team were just getting started on Season 5 of the series, "I don't think we've gotten past Season 5. We've just started." Noting that it hasn't been announced, but doesn't seem to be a secret, the creator excitedly hyped work on Season 5.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

How to Watch The Great North

"For some reason they haven't announced it in the trades, so maybe you guys are getting the announcement that we're getting Season 5," Molyneux continued. "As far as we can tell it's not a secret, I just don't know why it hasn't been announced but they're probably waiting for a reasonable number in Season 4 to air." So while it hasn't been officially announced by FOX just yet, the creative team is already working on what's coming in the series next! You can check out The Great North's new episodes with FOX on Sunday evenings at 9:30 PM EST (depending on current schedules).

You can catch up with all of The Great North's episodes so far with Hulu, and they tease the animated series as such, "Follow the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef, does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy, whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy's older brother, Wolf, and his fiancé, Honeybee, her middle brother, Ham, and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, Moon. While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson, and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette, who appears to her in the northern lights."

