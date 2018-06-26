The Internet Is Obsessed With ‘My Hero Academia’s Small Might

It doesn’t take much for My Hero Academia to impress. The franchise has become one of anime’s top contenders, and its third season has doubled down that status. Characters like All Might have shone this season, but the No. 1 hero is facing some serious competition.

After all, who doesn’t love Small Might??

Yes, the anime fandom has a new Pro Hero to love, and miniature guy is none other than Izuku Midoriya. The hero-in-training may be a favorite since he is the show’s protagonist, but his kiddie alter-ego has fans buzzing right now.

LOOK AT SMOL BABY DEKU COSPLAYING ALL MIGHT I’M CRYIN 😭 pic.twitter.com/YQw12JypBy — はる | THANK YOU ALL MIGHT ✊ (@sixxxkou) June 24, 2018

For those caught up with My Hero Academia, you will know what the fuss is about. Now that All Might has defeated All For One, the world has found itself at a tipping point. The longtime Symbol of Peace has been forced to retire after losing his Quirk, leaving Izuku to think about his days spent admiring the hero.

Of course, My Hero Academia chose to explore those foregone days with a little flashback. In one intensely cute scene, fans watched as Inko Midoriya pretended to need rescuing while playing with Izuku. Izuku’s mom was seen asking for help, and it was then the boy ran into help his mom. And, as you can see above, the little boy’s wide eyes and adorable costume gave the Internet some serious heart-eyes.

As you can see below, fans are sharing their love of Small Might on social media, and the fan-art is abound. Nobody has been able to resist the mighty kid’s adorable presence, and it is hard to believe that Small Might has grown to become All Might’s actual successor.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Do you love Small Might? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

The Order Of Small Might Rises

┏┓

┃┃╱╲ In this

┃╱╱╲╲ house

╱╱╭╮╲╲ we love and

▔▏┗┛▕▔ appreciate

╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲

Smol Might

╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲

▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔ pic.twitter.com/SmnwFgv7eV — ?cherry cutie ? AX2018 (@cherrycutie) June 24, 2018

Small Might Gets A Mighty Makeover

Thank you for saving me HERO

[please protect the Midoriyas at all cost ?] pic.twitter.com/SwBs56TA1S — Dona Choco (@cappuchinoycafe) June 24, 2018

Seriously, How Can You Hate Small Might?!

Rt/like if it’s the purest thing you have ever seen pic.twitter.com/TCWsCM8HZC — ℳℯℎ⚜飛べ (@tgvonxmariax) June 23, 2018

Not Even Bakugo Can Hate Small Might…

Small Might is here to save the day. ? pic.twitter.com/WfVnZVRn8n — вαкυgσ кαтѕυкι (@xxtentact) June 25, 2018

Small Might: The Only Acceptable All Might Sidekick

Plus ultra, you funky little shonen. Small Might at your service #bnha pic.twitter.com/Hl1CWJL1uo — Beri ✨ (@_neberia) June 25, 2018

Don’t Worry! Small Might Is Here!

Meet Small Might, The No. 1 (Baby) Hero

First, Small Might. Now, Smol Might.