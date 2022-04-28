The Legendary Hero Is Dead Is Getting an Anime

✖

Manga remains one of the premier spots for the medium of anime to grab its stories from, with light novels and original stories also helping bolster the number of series that take on the medium. Now, it seems that a major manga series is set to get a new anime adaptation next year in The Legendary Hero Is Dead, a manga that follows a farmer that hoped to be a hero and had his wish granted thanks to a serious monkey's paw situation.

While a specific release date has yet to be revealed for this new anime series, The Legendary Hero Is Dead is set to arrive next year in 2023, and will be animated by the producers at Liden Films. You might recognize a number of anime series that Liden has worked on in the past, with the studio being responsible for the likes of Tokyo Revengers, Berserk, Cells At Work: Code Black, and several other major series throughout their history.

Alongside the announcement that a new anime series was in the works for the humorous manga, Liden also released a new trailer for next year's arrival, giving us a first look at this rather unique anime series:

The series is set to be directed by Rion Kujo of s-CRY-ed fame, with Yukio Kondo and Kara Konishi set to create the score for the series.

If this is the first time that you're hearing about The Legendary Hero Is Dead, the publishers of the original manga series, Shogakukan Asia, released an official description of the series that first began in 2014 and came to a close in 2020:

"Touka is just your average (slightly perverted) farmer in the village of Cheza. While he daydreams about being a hero and getting the girl, the real hero, Sion, is out battling demons that threaten to invade the world! But one day, Touka accidentally kills the hero…?! With the Legendary Hero dead, who's going to save the world now?! Touka quickly buries Sion's body to hide the evidence, but wakes up the next day to discover he is no longer in his own body…!!"

Are you hyped for this new anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of legendary heroes meeting their untimely ends.