The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Shares a New Peek at Middle Earth

The Lord of the Rings is ready to make its return to theaters. While Amazon Studios carries on with The Rings of Power season two, Peter Jackson's series is eyeing a winter comeback. IF you did not realize, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is slated to launch this December under Warner Bros. Pictures. Now, the prequel has dropped a brand-new look at Middle Earth with a special promo ahead of its debut.

As you can see below, the new teaser comes courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures as The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim puts a spotlight on Hera. The new poster gives a close-up look at the female protagonist which is fitting given her record. As the Hera will act as the protagonist of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, marking a first for female leads in the film franchise. So if you are ready to move on from Bilbo and the Shire, this movie should do the trick.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

The Lord of the Rings Tackles Anime

With Hera at the forefront, this new peek at The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim sets up an epic clash for Middle Earth. We know this film will act as a prequel to Jackon's iconic trilogy given its focus on Helm Hammerhand. The legendary king of Rohan is a familiar figure in J.R.R. Tolkein lore, and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will explore his fight against the Dunlendings army. This piece of history is a key to Middle Earth, and many fans of The Lord of the Rings have wanted it to hit screens. Soon, the war will do just that, and it will do so with help from director Kenji Kamiyama.

After all, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is an anime. The movie marks the IP's first foray into anime, and so far, trailers for the project have left fans enamored. Kamiyama was tasked with directing the film after proving his mettle on franchises like Ghost in the Shell, Patlabor, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Sola Entertainment produced the movie alongside Warner Bros. Animation and WingNut Films, proving the industry's investment in anime. After all, the medium has grown exponentially since 2020, and you only have to peep The War of the Rohirrim to see as much.

What's Next for The Lord of the Rings?

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is slated to go live on December 13, marking one of many projects coming for the IP. The Rings of Power is still going strong as its Second Age tale has roped in Tolkein fans across the globe. And when it comes to the big screen, Warner Bros. Discovery is keeping a steady pace. Last year, the company announced a new development plan centered on The Lord of the Rings. The strategy was crafted to bring several new Middle Earth movies to life with help from New Line Cinema and Freemode. So if you want more, then you've got it.

What do you think about this latest peek at The War of the Rohirrim? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.