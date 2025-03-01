Inside Out 3 Gets Thrilling Update (But When Will It Debut?)

Inside Out 2 co-writer Dave Holstein has revealed that a third installment in Pixar’s hit franchise is in the earliest stages of development. While speaking with The Direct at the 2025 Saturn Awards (where Inside Out 2 was nominated for Best Animated Film), he was asked about possible sequels. Though Holstein noted the Pixar team was still primarily celebrating the success of Inside Out 2, there have been initial discussions about a follow-up. He believes that Inside Out 3 will definitely happen at some point, and the series could continue for several more films after that.

“Yeah, minimal,” Holstein said when asked about Inside Out 3 talks. “I mean, I would say that we’re still enjoying the the wave of fun, this second film. But I have no doubt that at some point a third, and hopefully, in my opinion, four through six, seven, eight, Inside Out should happen.”

The screenwriter also touched on the potential storylines for additional installments, underlining the importance of evolving the core premise as Riley gets older. “In every new movie, you want the game to change, and every sequel, you want the game to change at its foundation,” he said. “And what’s great about having Riley be the engine of this franchise is that she’s going to enter a different chapter of her life where the foundation does change.”

Released last summer, Inside Out 2 was one of the biggest hits of 2024. In addition to earning widespread critical praise, it made $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. Like its predecessor, Inside Out 2 received numerous accolades, including an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.

While representing Inside Out 2 on the awards circuit, Holstein has continuously expressed excitement about future adventures inside Riley’s mind. In previous comments, he’s stated that there’s still so much of Riley’s life to explore, which would involve introducing new emotions with each installment as Riley makes her way through college and into adulthood.

It isn’t surprising to hear Pixar is already beginning work on Inside Out 3. In the post-pandemic era, the studio has had its fair share of ups and downs at the box office. Lightyear was a rare Pixar misfire, earning $226.4 million worldwide against a budget of $200 million; and while Elemental rebounded from a soft opening to earn $496.4 million globally, that is still a modest figure compared to most of Pixar’s pre-2020 output. Inside Out 2 was a tremendous success reminiscent of the studio’s heyday, and the franchise is now established as one of Pixar’s premier properties. It would be a poor business decision if Pixar left Inside Out on the shelf, but the filmmakers also understand that a third film isn’t worth it unless there’s a great story in place. Fortunately, Holstein has the right ideas in mind, as catching up with an older Riley has potential to deliver another emotional and entertaining story.

As exciting as the prospect of Inside Out 3 is, fans are going to have to wait at least a few years before it’s released. Right now, the studio’s upcoming slate is full; next year sees the premieres of Hopper and Toy Story 5, plus Incredibles 3 is in the works. Disney does have one 2027 release date reserved for a Pixar film, but that likely won’t go to Inside Out 3 considering Pixar has only had “minimal” discussions about the sequel. Depending on what else the studio has planned, audiences might have to wait until the 2030s to see Inside Out 3, which has yet to be officially announced. That would be frustrating for viewers, but a longer wait for another special film would be better than watching a mediocre sequel that was rushed.