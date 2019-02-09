‘The Prince of Tennis’ Special Shares New Trailer

The Prince of Tennis is coming back to screens in a big way with a new movie project coming sometime next year, but before that it’s celebrating its anniversary this year with a string of new anime OVA projects reliving the series’ best games.

The second one in the project is coming to theaters in Japan on April 5 and home video on June 25, and you can check out the trailer for the newest anime short in the trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi for M.S.C., The Prince of Tennis BEST GAMES!! is a short special project that recaps many of the series’ best matches. The first episode featured the match between Seishun Academy’s Kunimitsu Tezuka and Hyoutei Academy’s Keigo Atobe.

The newest episode of the special, however, highlights doubles matches as it recaps both Shuichiro Oishi and Eiji Kikumaru’s game against Hiroshi Yagyu and Masaharu Nio, and Ryo Shishido and Chotaro Otori’s game against Sahadaru Inui and Kaoru Kaido.

This will be followed by a third episode featuring the match between Shūsuke Fuji and Akaya Kirihara during the Kanto tournament, though its release date is still unconfirmed as of this writing. Mitsutaka Hirota will be returning to the series to handle series composition and scripts, Akiharu Ishii is designing the characters, Cher Watanabe is composing the music, and the ending theme of the new special will be the first ending song the anime series had, “You got game?” sung by Ryoma Echizen voice actress Junko Minagawa.

The Prince of Tennis was originally created by Takeshi Konom for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999. The series follows Ryoma Echizen, a tennis prodigy attending a private school famous for its strong tennis players. After making his way onto the school’s team by defeating a number of strong upperclassmen, his team decides to enter the National Middle School Tennis Championship as Ryoma slowly learns his own unique style of tennis and really cements what the sport means to him.

It was later adapted into an anime series by Trans Arts, and ran for 178 episodes. The series was licensed by Viz Media and aired as part of Cartoon Network’s Toonami block in 2006, but was later moved to Toonami’s streaming platform, Toonami Jetstream, for the remainder of its broadcast.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!