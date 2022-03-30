The Prince of Tennis Is Getting a New English Dub

The Prince of Tennis is a classic anime, and fans still find new ways to love the series after all these years. With a new show on the horizon, our favorite players are getting a makeover these days, and we’re not just talking about their designs. The Prince of Tennis is getting a new dub, and we have Crunchyroll to thank.

“It’s finally time for The Prince of Tennis to be served into Crunchyroll’s court from Funimation,” Crunchyroll shared in a new statement. “But there’s a little extra spin on it – not only will the franchise be available with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles, but a fresh English dub will be making its debut as well!”

According to the report, March 29th will welcome a slew of releases. You can check out the full list of Prince of Tennis titles below:

The Prince of Tennis eps. 51-128



The Prince of Tennis II eps. 1-13



The Prince of Tennis II OVA eps 1-7



The Prince of Tennis II OVAs vs. Genius 10 eps. 1-10



Want to know more about The Prince of Tennis? You can check out its official synopsis down below:

“A tennis prodigy leads his handsome tennis club to victory at the national tournament. Four-time consecutive U.S. Junior tournament champ Ryoma Echizen comes to Seishun Academy to further his reign as The Prince of Tennis. His skill is matched only by his attitude–irking some but impressing all as he leads his team to the Nationals and beyond!”

