New ‘Prince of Tennis’ Anime OVA Reveals First Poster

If you thought The Prince of Tennis was a thing of the past, then think again. The sports series remains one of the industry’s most popular titles thanks to its global appeal, and plans are still underway for more content. Later this year, The Prince of Tennis will debut a brand-new anime OVA, and fans just got their first look at the title.

So, if you want to check out Tezuka’s sweet serve, then you are in for a treat.

Recently, the folks behind The Prince of Tennis shared the first poster for its new OVA project. The series is being called The Prince of Tennis BEST GAMES!! Tezuka vs Atobe, and it will make its debut this August. Japanese theaters will screen the OVA for a limited run starting August 24, and it will last two weeks. As of right now, there are no plans to bring the OVA to the US.

According to reports, this OVA will retell one of the anime’s top matches. It will feature Tezuka’s big match against Atobe from the Kanto Tournament, and the anime will use each characters’ original voice actors for the OVA. Ryotaro Okiayu, Junichi Suwabe, and Junko Minagawa will each step in to record Kunimitsu Tezuka, Keigo Atobe, and Ryōma Echizen as such (via ANN).

This first OVA is just one of a few being developed for The Prince of Tennis. The overall project aims to revamp some of the anime’s biggest matches to date. To prepare for the big event, Japan has brought back several bygone films of the franchise to theaters to hype fans with its latest run taking place this month.

For those unfamiliar with The Prince of Tennis, the series was originally created by Takeshi Konomi. The series follows Ryoma Echizen, a tennis prodigy attending a private school famous for its strong tennis players. After making his way onto the school’s team by defeating a number of strong upperclassmen, his team decides to enter the National Middle School Tennis Championship as Ryoma slowly learns his own unique style of tennis and really cements what the sport means to him. A sequel series, New Prince of Tennis takes place after the events of the original series where Ryoma returns to Japan and takes part in the Japanese Under 17 High School Representatives Selection Camp against 50 other players.

Are you excited for this sports series' big comeback?