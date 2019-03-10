‘The Promised Neverland’ Reveals New Ending Theme

The Promised Neverland is nearing the end of its initial anime run, and the series has been through some major changes since it began. To highlight how different the series is now, fans were treated to a new ending theme sequence.

The latest episode of the series debuted the series’ second ending theme, Co shu Nie’s “Lamp” and you can check it out below thanks to Moetron News.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Promised Neverland ED2 | Cö shu Nie「Lamp」 https://t.co/j64urWabWi pic.twitter.com/bpXJlFfQK8 — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 7, 2019

The fact that The Promised Neverland‘s anime adaptations will be running for 12 episodes makes a new ending sequence a surprising undertaking. It’s why seeing the new ending theme after the events of Episode 9 of the series was all the more effective. The first ending theme song, “Zettai Zetsumei” was also performed by Co shu Nie, but this is a pretty drastic change.

Not only does the theme song itself change, the visuals of the ending theme have been altered as well. Fans will notice a different ending card as well as glimpses of “Mama” and Krone in their youth sprinkled into the new theme as well. Though some of the new ending sequence remains the same, there’s a greater sense of melancholy as the series prepares for one of its biggest moments yet.

Licensed by Aniplex of America, The Promised Neverland is now streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HIDIVE. Mamoru Kanobe directs the anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno handles the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada serves as character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata composes the music.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!