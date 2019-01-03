‘The Promised Neverland’ Season One Length Revealed

The Promised Neverland is one of the this year’s most anticipated titles, but the show doesn’t plan to stick around forever. The anime will keep its debut season capped, and it looks like that episode order has surfaced online.

Over on Twitter, a fan-account known as Molly Junior discovered details about the show’s initial episode order. As it turns out, The Promised Neverland is slated to run 12 episodes.

The information is said to have been teased in the latest chapter of The Promised Neverland. While some fans may be upset about the short order, long time fans did see the one-cour outing coming. The show is slated to air during Fuji TV’s Noitamina block, and most programs which air there cap at 12 episodes.

Yakusoku no Neverland January 10. 2019 [List Episode 1/12 END]

So far, there is no word on what kind of pacing this first season will feature, but The Promised Neverland promises to be one of 2019’s standouts already. The anime will debut this month, ringing in the new year with one unexpectedly dark title. The series will likely adapt its first full arc in a single cour, giving fans enough time to meet Emma and her orphaned comrades as they learn the horrifying secret behind their caretakers.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”