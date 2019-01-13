‘The Promised Neverland’ Gains Praise From Hollywood Producer, Star

The Promised Neverland has started the 2019 anime year off on the right foot, and after the first episode of the series, it’s quickly gained attention as a stand-out of the Winter 2019 season.

This attention is, surprisingly, not only from anime fans but big players in Hollywood as well. Masi Oka, star and producer of a number of projects, recently gave The Promised Neverland an awesome shout-out on Twitter.

Such an awesome manga and now an anime series. Highly recommended! //t.co/N4X9YtFq9a — Masi Oka (@MasiOka) January 11, 2019

Noting on Twitter that The Promised Neverland is “[s]uch an awesome manga and now an anime series” and that it comes with a high recommendation, Oka’s praise will certainly get the series even more attention than it has now. Oka has been seen in several notable projects such as Heroes, Hawaii Five-0, and The Meg. Oka has also notably helped produce the recent live-action Death Note film released on Netflix.

While reception to Netflix’s Death Note interpretation was not entirely positive, there’s no doubt that Oka has a great eye for anime and manga as Death Note‘s original source is still highly revered. The Promised Neverland has been shorthandedly referred to as this season’s Death Note, so although it’s a bit surprising at first, Oka’s support for the series comes with an extra bit of push through the eyes of a Hollywood producer.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

Licensed by Aniplex of America, The Promised Neverland is now streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HIDIVE. Mamoru Kanobe directs the anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno handles the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada serves as character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata composes the music.