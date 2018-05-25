‘The Promised Neverland’ Anime Reveals Release Date

Fans of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland have been asking for an anime series for the past year, and their wish was finally granted when the series confirmed an anime project was indeed in the works.

But when can fans expect to finally lay their eyes on it? The Promised Neverland‘s much anticipated anime series is slated to air in January 2019 on Fuji TV’s Noitamina Block.

While the anime has yet to confirm its staff outside of its studio CloverWorks, there is currently a rumored staff list:

Producer: Yuichi Fukushima

Director: Kyohei Ishiguro (KimiUso)/Yoshitoshi Shinomiya (Your Name Flashback Scene Unit Dir.)

Character Design: Masayoshi Tanaka (DarliFra)

Animation Production: CloverWorks

While the staff list is yet to be confirmed, the fact there is an anime series on the horizon should be good news to many fans. Over its short time, it’s become what many fans argue is a new pillar of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump.

If you are not familiar with The Promised Neverland, then you should know the manga is a very popular one in Japan. Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, Shueisha has prioritizedThe Promised Neverland since its August 2016 debut in Weekly Shonen Jump. The title shipped its eighth volume as of this year, and it has sold more than 4.2 million copies in-print since it was first published.

The series is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

The editor behind the manga recently revealed that the series has reached a turning point, stating that “the manga entered a new arc, and the serialization and story reached its turnaround point. From now on, as the story races at full speed to the end, I would be happy if you continue to watch over these kids as they learn the truth of the world and meet their destinies.”