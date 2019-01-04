‘The Promised Neverland’ Shares New English Trailer

The Promised Neverland is one of the biggest releases of the Winter 2019 anime season, and fans will soon see what the hype is all about as its official premiere gets closer and closer.

To help the hype, Aniplex of America has debuted a new English subbed trailer for the series and it’s the most tense one shown off yet as it fully reveals that there’s a dark overtone for the series to come.

The Promised Neverland is currently set to debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on January 10, but there will be a wide variety of streaming options for those in the United States. Licensed by Aniplex of America, the series will be streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HIDIVE. Though there is currently no word on whether or not the series will be receiving an English dub as of this writing.

This is most likely the final trailer for the series, as it’s not only the one released closest to the official premiere but also comes closest to sharing the series’ big initial twist. Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music.

The confirmed voice cast for the series includes Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman, Yuko Kaida as Isabella (‘Mama’), Shinei Ueki as Don, Lynn as Gilda, Nao Fujita as Krone, Hiyori Kono as Phil, Hinno Mari as Thomas, Shizuka Ishigami as Nut, Yuko Mori as Lannion, Ai Kayano as Anna, and Ozawa Aki as Conny.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”