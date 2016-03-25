The Promised Neverland Fan Spots Hilarious Batman V Superman Reference

✖

The Promised Neverland's second season has certainly been controversial among anime fans, with many at a loss as the latest installments of the franchise have decided to take a big departure from the events of the manga, but one fan has taken note that one of the most emotional scenes of the season elicits a pivotal scene from Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. As DC Comics' fans know, Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent happen to have mothers with the same first name in Martha, with Norman of Grace Field House finding himself in a similar scenario.

Warner Bros has been making some strides in the world of comic book movies recently with the long-awaited announcement that the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be making its way to HBO Max later this month, promising fans a four-hour-long edition of the DC Comic superhero movie. Promising the inclusion of Darkseid and Jared Leto's Joker, it's clear that the Snyder Cut is looking to add some serious material to the film. Though there aren't any plans to see Zack Snyder return to the world of heroes that he visited in the past, the Snyder Cut was once thought of as being impossible so this is definitely a "never say never" scenario.

Twitter User Joey Botttt shared the clip that sees Norman deciding to spare a demonic child after hearing the creature say the name "Emma", sharing something in common with Batman V. Superman wherein Bruce Wayne stopped himself from killing Clark when he heard the Man of Steel utter the name "Martha":

HOLY FUCKING SHIT TPN LITERALLY JUST WENT FULL BATMAN VS SUPERMAN WITH THIS SCENE HAHAHAHAHHA Norman stops right before killing the demon child because he hears her name to be "Emma" just like the Martha scene😭😭😭😭 Zack Snyder writing TPN S2 I fucking knew it. pic.twitter.com/ZbZbROsaB7 — Joey 🦊 (@joeybotttt) March 4, 2021

The Promised Neverland decided to forego the "Goldy Pond Arc", which many fans felt was the worst decision that the series could make, though there are still a handful of episodes for the series to turn things around. With a live-action series in the works at Amazon, there are still some big things in the works for the franchise in the future.

What do you think of this Dawn of Justice moment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Grace Field House.