The Promised Neverland Is Getting A Live Action Movie

The Promised Neverland has moved to the world of live action in record time. A feature length film will be releasing late in 2020, bringing a brand new interpretation of the terrifying tale of Emma, Norman, and Ray. Though the film is only slated to open in Japan as of the writing of this article, based on the success of the franchise and similar scenarios for other anime series, we would imagine the live action film will be making its way to North American shores soon after the release of this movie in the west. We can only begin to imagine what the monsters of this series will look like in live action!

Yakuneba Staff shared the news of the upcoming release on their Official Twitter Account, also sharing news about the film itself along with a number of different pictures that show the film is going to be taking characters and events straight from the source material:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The story of the Promised Neverland is a dark one, following the story of a mysterious orphanage where the children living inside discover that there is a terrible secret behind their current abode. When a child reaches a certain age, they are “adopted” by a loving family that turn out to be not so loving…and not so human. Monsters are raising these children in the orphanage in order to harvest them for food, and students Emma, Ray, and Norman are attempting to find a method of escape.

The series itself mostly focuses on a subtle game of cat and mouse with the trio of children working to figure out not just how to help themselves, but all the children of the orphanage while also attempting to outwit the watchful eyes of their “mothers”.

What do you think of the Promised Neverland getting a live action movie? Will you be catching this one in theaters eventually? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and monstrous orphanages!

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”