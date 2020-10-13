The Promised Neverland Live-Action Movie Shares New Poster

✖

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland is gearing up for the premiere of its live-action film in Japan, and has released a new poster to celebrate. There are a lot of projects in the works for this franchise at the moment, and the upcoming live-action film is definitely one of the most prominent since it gives the fan favorite manga and anime series a whole new kind of look. But with live-action adaptations having such a bad reputation with fans, The Promised Neverland has some major hurdles to overcome already.

Those hurdles might not be too tough to overcome, however, if the rest of the film can look as good as its newest poster. The official Twitter account for The Promised Neverland franchise has released a new poster ahead of the film's release in Japan this December and it shares a full look at the huge extended cast of characters that will be showing up in the new feature. Check it out:

Gearing up for a release in theaters on December 18th, The Promised Neverland's live-action film is directed by Yuichiro Hirakawa with Noriko Gotou writing the script. The two had previously worked together for the live-action ERASED series on Netflix, so that could give fans a good gauge as to what kind of adaptation we can expect.

The core cast has been confirmed as well with Minami Hanabe as Emma, Kairi Jo as Ray, Rihiko Itagaki as Norman, Keiko Kitagawa as Isabella, and Naomi Watanabe as Krone. Unfortunately, an official English licensed release has yet to be announced as of this writing.

Are you interested in checking out a live-action version of The Promised Neverland? Do you think Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's series makes a good fit for live-action? What did you think of the first season of the anime series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!