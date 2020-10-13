The Promised Neverland Live-Action Movie Releases New Trailer

✖

The Promised Neverland has released a new trailer for its upcoming live-action movie! Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland might have come to an end earlier this year, but just because the manga came to an end does not mean that is the end of the franchise overall. In fact, this franchise has a lot of coal on the fire with several major outings in various mediums. Not only will there be a second season of the anime coming next year, but soon there will be an official live-action TV series coming to Amazon. But that's not all as first there will be a live-action film hitting theaters in Japan later this year.

Now that The Promised Neverland's debut live-action outing is gearing up for its release in theaters in Japan on December 18th, we have gotten a full trailer for the film teasing how it's going to be tackling the intense first major arc of the series as Emma, Norman, and Ray soon discover something is off about their orphanage. Check it out:

The Promised Neverland's live-action film is directed by Yuichiro Hirakawa with Noriko Gotou writing the script. The two have previously worked together for the live-action ERASED series, so that should give fans a good gauge as to what they could expect from the upcoming film. The core cast has been confirmed as well with Minami Hanabe as Emma, Kairi Jo as Ray, Rihiko Itagaki as Norman, Keiko Kitagawa as Isabella, and Naomi Watanabe as Krone.

