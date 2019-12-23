The Promised Neverland Live-Action Movie Confirms Release Date

While The Promised Neverland has definitely had its fans ever since it debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, 2019 was a pretty huge year for the series as the anime adaptation has definitely exploded the series recognition and popularity among fans. The series has been such a hit following the first season of the anime that not only has a second season already confirmed to be in the works for a release next year, but the franchise will be getting its own live-action feature film effort as well. So fans of the series are going to have a huge year next year as well.

The Promised Neverland‘s live-action film was first announced to be scheduled for a Fall 2020 release, and it was announced during its special presentation at Jump Festa 2020 that the film has been confirmed for a release on December 18th next year.

Yuichiro Hirakawa will be directing the film with Noriko Gotou writing the script, and the two have previously worked together for the live-action ERASED series (which you can currently find streaming on Netflix). The currently confirmed cast so far includes Minami Hanabe as Emma, Kairi Jo as Ray, and Rihiko Itagaki as Norman.

It’s currently unconfirmed just how much of the original series the new film will cover, but the first arc of the series could make for an interesting and speedy film if it decides to take on the Introduction and Jailbreak arcs. Those arcs were the focus of the first season of the anime series, so this will be the third take on the material if the film doesn’t branch off into its own original take.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. If you wanted to check out the anime series, you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, HIDIVE, and Hulu. The Promised Neverland‘s manga is licensed by VIZ Media and the anime is licensed by Aniplex of America for an English language release. The series is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

