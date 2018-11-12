‘The Promised Neverland’ Hits New Sales Milestone

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland has quickly cemented itself as one of the most popular series currently running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and the sales numbers have reflected this.

The series has been so popular, in fact, that it has reached a new sales milestone for the manga worldwide.

The Promised Neverland has 7 million copies worldwide! (Via: @okachifrance) — 💥The Promised Neverland💥 (@TPNManga) November 9, 2018

According to French website Okachi, The Promised Neverland has crossed seven million copies worldwide. It is not surprising the series has been as successful as it has. Those who have read the manga compare the themes and vibes of the series with other major Shonen Jump stalwarts like Death Note, and the series is built in such a way that makes it perfect for word of mouth recommendations from friends and family.

What also helps too is that the series is not afraid to make major decisions in order to keep its arcs exciting, and fans in suspense. Its blend of a cat-and-mouse struggle with a strange world with even stranger elements and rules make it an absolutely pleasing read.

The Promised Neverland is only going to get bigger still as it will be launching an anime adaptation in January 2019. Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music. The voice cast for the series currently includes Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”