‘The Promised Neverland’ Celebrates Season 2 With Special Teaser

The Promised Neverland is one of the many recently hot Weekly Shonen Jump series to make the jump to anime, and its debut was one of the most anticipated of the Winter 2019 anime season. As the first season of the series came to an end with its latest episode, fans are already clamoring to see more of the kids from the Grace Field Orphanage. Luckily, a second season has been confirmed to be in the works.

The anime series will be returning for a second season at a currently unconfirmed date in 2020, but while that seems like a long time away, maybe a special teaser for it can ease the wait a little?

The Promised Neverland shared a special announcement teaser for the second season of the series, and this brief teaser not only confirms the 2020 release window but also reminds fans of the intense journey the first 12 episodes of the series took them on. Without getting into too many details as to how it happens, the kids of Grace Field have now been able to accomplish their major goal of seeing the outside world.

But there’s a much more dangerous path waiting for them when the second season officially debuts. Licensed by Aniplex of America, The Promised Neverland is now streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HIDIVE. The series will soon be making its debut as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block, so fans will soon be able to experience an English dub for the series.

Mamoru Kanobe directs the anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno handles the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada serves as character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata composes the music. Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. A second season is now in the works.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

