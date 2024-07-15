The Quintessential Quintuplets Sequel Anime Poster Released

The Quintessential Quintuplets is coming back for a new sequel anime special set after the original anime’s finale, and has shared a new poster and first details about what to expect from the franchise’s big comeback! Negi Haruba’s The Quintessential Quintuplets manga ended its run some time ago, and thus its anime adaptation ended its own run following two TV anime seasons and a feature film bringing it all to its conclusion. But now the anime is coming back to tell a brand new story showcasing more of the quintuplets’ lives after that original anime came to an end.

The Quintessential Quintuplets* is an official sequel anime special that will be releasing across theaters in Japan for a limited time before making its broadcast debut. This will be showcasing a special “Honeymoon” story for the quintuplets following the anime’s finale, with original creator Negi Haruba drafting the original concept for the special’s story along with supervising the entire project. You can check out the newest poster for The Quintessential Quintuplets* below ahead of its release this Fall.

What Is The Quintessential Quintuplets?

The Quintessential Quintuplets* will first be releasing in Japan on September 20th, but has yet to announce whether or not it will have an international release as of the time of this writing. Masato Jinbo returns from The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie to direct the new sequel for Bibury Animation Studio, and will be handling the scripts for its yet unconfirmed number of episodes. Masato Katsumata returns to handle the character designs, with Negi Haruba providing the original story. If you wanted to catch up with the two seasons of the TV anime and feature film finale, you can now find it all streaming with Crunchyroll.

As for what to expect from the anime’s story, Crunchyroll teases The Quintessential Quintuplets as such, “Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor… but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What’s more, they’re quintuplets… and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters’ trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!”