Exclusive ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Clip Teases Filo Mystery

The Rising of the Shield Hero introduced a terrible new power for Naofumi in the last episode, but things seem to be mellowing out for his party as the series introduces a new character to the dynamic.

In this exclusive clip from Episode 9 of the series, there’s a tease of this new character but it’s at the center of a hilarious Filo mystery in which Naofumi and Raphtalia believe Filo ate this new character. You can check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, March 6 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 9 is titled “Melty” and is described as such, “In the Eastern village, Naofumi meets a girl named Melty. She instantly becomes friends with Filo and then requests to accompany the party on their journey. It seems she got separated from her guards. They travel together for a while, but when they reach the capital, they find…”

If you’re interested in checking out The Rising of the Shield Hero yourself, both the Japanese language release and English language dub are now streaming on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll is producing the English dub alongside the Japanese release of the series, and the English voice cast includes Billy Kametz as Naofumi Iwatani, Erica Mendez as Raphtalia, Brianna Knickerbocker as Filo, Alan Lee as Ren Amaki the Sword Hero, Xander Mobus as Motoyasu Kitamura the Spear Hero, Erik Scott Kimerer as Itsuki Kawasumi the Bow Hero, and Faye Mata as Myne.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!