Exclusive ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Clip Teases Huge Monster Battle

The Rising of the Shield Hero has entered a new arc focused on Raphtalia’s past, but things aren’t quite that simple as each new revelation has come with its own share of problems. With Naofumi and his party finally getting back at the royal that once did Raphtalia wrong, the end of the last episode teased that they would have to do battle with a large summoned beast.

This exclusive clip from Episode 16 of the series gives fans a glance into this upcoming battle as Naofumi and the others throw everything they have at this rampaging dinosaur only for it all to be bounced off. Check it out in the video above!

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 16 is titled “Filolial Queen” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “As Naofumi and his party try to get the weakened kids to safety, Tyrant attacks them. Once Naofumi realizes that he’s actually after Filo, he hatches a plan to lure him outside the city, but they can’t even put a scratch on its massive body.”

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

