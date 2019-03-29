New ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Poster Teases Naofumi’s New Party

The Rising of the Shield Hero has officially brought its first cour of episodes to an end with its latest episode, and soon fans will see the story head in a new direction as Naofumi somehow has to get stronger in order to stand up to the mysterious new foe Glass. But before he can officially begin this story, he ends up defending Melty from an assassination technique at episode’s end.

A new poster for the series’ second cour of episodes has been released, and its teases that Melty will be joining Naofumi’s party right alongside Filo and Raphtalia.

While Naofumi would like nothing to do with royalty, Princess Melty was seen defending his honor against her father the King. In the latest episode, Naofumi and the King argue once more as the King wants to know about Naofumi’s power but refuses to treat him with respect. Melty tried to get the King to apologize, and ends up asking Naofumi to do the same.

But the end of the episode put a twist in this plan as Melty found herself in the midst of an assassination attempt. This poster teases that Melty will be traveling alongside Naofumi for a while, and it might be because she’s got nowhere to go if there’s a price on her head. Fans will be on edge to see just how Naofumi handles these changes in future episodes as they head to the land of Demi-Humans.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

