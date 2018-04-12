New ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ Trailer Reveals Escanor, The Seventh Sin

If you aren’t caught up with all things pertaining to The Seven Deadly Sins, then you should know the anime is in the midst of its new season. The show returned with a full second season in January, and fans are waiting for the show to make it stateside. With Meliodas back, audiences are eager to see why the Sins will get up to, but there is one person missing from the gang.

That is, for now. After all, it looks like the seventh and final Sin will be debuting on the anime any day now.

Recently, The Seven Deadly Sins shared a new trailer for its second season that teased its back-half. The anime is entering its spring cour now that its first section has been released in Japan, and it seems this next portion will introduce Escanor, the Lion’s Sin of Pride.

As you can see above, the new trailer reveals part of the seventh Sin’s deadly form to fans. The clip only shows bits and pieces of Escanor, but his bulging back muscles are put on display along with his Sacred Treasure, a Divine Axe known as Rhitta. The clip sees Escanor provide a small voiceover where he introduces himself to audiences, and the teaser was enough to get anime fans buzzing.

Like many expected, the debut of Escanor has got audiences waiting on edge. The Seven Deadly Sins‘ first season introduced six of the gang, but the group’s final member kept away. His appearance was teased in the season finale, and the show will make good on that promise soon enough.

For those of you unfamiliar with Escanor, you should know the excitement surrounding his arrival is deserved. The man carries the sin of Pride, and his special powers make him stronger than Meliodas when he’s in the right conditions. Escanor derives his power from the sun, so he is at peak power around noon when the sun is at his highest. His massive frame gives him insane strength, but Escanor does wane in power as the sun sets. When it is nighttime, he is little more than a scrawny mustached man with impeccable manners. However, that meek personality is traded in for boisterous bravado when Escanor is at his most powerful.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

Are you ready for Escanor's premiere? Which of the Sins is your favorite right now?