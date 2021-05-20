The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement Drops New Poster

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins is almost over, and fans are eager to see how the show sticks its landing. The series, which hit up television some years ago, promised to wrap things up with Dragon's Judgement. Now, a new poster has gone live for the anime, and it might be the last of the whole series.

The key art surfaced on social media this week after The Seven Deadly Sins began hyping the visual. As you can see down below, the artwork features a ton of very familiar faces. Everyone from Meliodas to Escanor and Zeldris can be found. Of course, Elizabeth isn't far from her time-crossed lover, and it seems our heroes have quite the battle at hand.

For manga readers, they might balk at one part of this visual. If you look in the background, you will see someone who hasn't appeared in the anime just yet. The man is none other than Arthur as he is dressed in red-and-white armor with wings surrounding him. The Seven Deadly Sins readers will be familiar with the man given his part in the story's finale. So if you had any doubt that the anime was winding down, well - here you go!

Currently, this final season of The Seven Deadly Sins is airing in Japan, but it will come to the United States before long. The show is expected to hit up Netflix much like the previous season of The Seven Deadly Sins. This latest season was slated to premiere in Fall 2020 at first, but a schedule shift changed that date in light of the pandemic. Now, it seems The Seven Deadly Sins is done with its first cour, and it is ready to move into its final episodes at last.

What do you make of this new poster? Do you have plans to check out The Seven Deadly Sins' final season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.