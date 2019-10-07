This Impressive Escanor Cosplay is Sinfully Good

The Seven Deadly Sins has quickly become one of the most popular action franchises of the last few years, and much of that is due to the immense success of the anime adaptation of the series. But fans didn’t meet the entire titular roster of Sins until the second season. In fact, one of the major pillars of the second season was the surprise introduction of the Lion Sin of Pride, Escanor. Starting as a humble bartender in the middle of nowhere, Escanor was revealed to be a muscular giant wielding godlike power. You might think it would be tough to craft a live-action version of this.

But this isn’t the case as cosplay artist @just_plain_chris (who you can find on Instagram here) has incredibly recreated the character’s impossibly buff physique and delivered some sinfully good cosplay. It’s basically what you’d want the live-action Escanor to look like someday!

Photographer Primal Nerdz (who you can find on Instagram here) initially shared this cosplay to Reddit, and it’s been a huge success with fans thus far. Fans are already calling for this artist to portray Escanor in a future live-action adaptation of the franchise, and are not only complimenting @just_plain_chris’ impressive features but the equally impressive crafting work it took to bring Escanor’s Divine Axe Rhitta to the real world.

Debuting in the second season of the anime series, Escanor initially was seen as a humble and meek bartender who suddenly grows in size and power as the sun rises. The only major downfall of his ever increasing power is that he weakens at night, but this is made up for by the constant trash talking he does when at the peak of power. It’s how he earned the “Pride” moniker his foes certainly think twice before challenging him.

The Seven Deadly Sins will soon be making its big return to screens in Japan as part of the Fall anime season. The third season of the series, Wrath of the Gods, is scheduled to debut on October 9th, but won’t be available to watch legally outside of Japan until much later due to Netflix’s staggered release schedule. This third season will featured a returning cast, and will bring the anime closer to the series’ climax.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.