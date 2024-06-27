The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1 Part 2 Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Percival and the Four Knights of The Apocalypse are back on Netflix with the second half of their first season.

Netflix is coming in hot when it comes to the anime world. With major upcoming originals such as Terminator Zero, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, the One Piece reboot, and many more populating the platform, a big anime arrival has just landed. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of The Apocalypse has returned to finish its first season as Percival and his motley crew are looking to expand on the universe that was established by the likes of Meliodas and Elizabeth. The Knights of The Apocalypse being a Netflix exclusive once again proves how the streaming service is looking to carve out its place in the anime medium.

Luckily, for those wanting to see more of Percival and company in the future, the anime adaptation has already confirmed that a second season is in the works. While a release date for season two has yet to be revealed on Netflix, the anime will hit Japan's airwaves this October. Luckily, there will be plenty of material to adapt as The Seven Deadly Sins' creator Nakaba Suzuki is still releasing new chapters of the sequel manga to this day.

The Knights of The Apocalypse Return

The Seven Deadly Sins sequel is produced by TMS Entertainment, a production house that has made quite a few anime properties that fans might be familiar with. The studio has helped forge major franchises such as Dr. Stone, Baki Hanma, Undead Unluck, and Lupin The 3rd. Next year, TMS will be once again working with Netflix on the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days. You can check out the Four Knights of the Apocalypse's new episodes by clicking here.

According to the prophecy... The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1 Part 2 is now playing on Netflix! ⚔ pic.twitter.com/dewUvpGKuR — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 27, 2024

If you want to learn more about the sequel series that passes the torch to a new generation, here's how Netflix describes The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of The Apocalypse, "Dive into an endless world, into a great destiny...Sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins! A story 16 years after the 'Holy War'! Percival is a kind-hearted boy who lives with his grandfather in a remote area called 'God's Finger.' However, the world did not allow such peace. An encounter with a mysterious knight changes their fate and reveals a shocking secret. The boy sets out on an endless journey. You can enjoy it even if you know The Seven Deadly Sins or not! The world's long-awaited exciting adventure fantasy!"

