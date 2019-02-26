‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Manga Goes On One-Week Break

The Seven Deadly Sins‘ manga has been dealing with a pretty huge battle lately as the Sins are facing off against the Demon King, and the King is proving to have all kinds of wild power. This makes waiting for each new chapter of the series even tougher.

Unfortunately, fans were hit with a major bummer this week as the latest chapter of the series will not be released until next week. Fans have been waiting for Chapter 302 to become available, but unfortunately that wait will be just a bit longer.

This break comes at a pretty harsh time as the latest chapter of the series saw Ban return from purgatory with a major power shift. Not only did he provide a strong fight against the Demon King, the more surprising reveal came at the end of the chapter in which Melodias has returned as well.

With Melodias fighting the Demon King on the inside, and Ban on the out, the fight’s starting to sway in the Sins’ direction and fans will be on pins and needles until they can find out what comes next.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, which you can currently find streaming on Netflix. Fans agree the series upped its game with Season 2, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments, as it deals with the Ten Commandments, ten powerful warriors each chosen by the Demon King and bear a powerful curse known as a “Commandment.” It gives them enhanced strength, but will curse them should they break one of the Demon King’s rules. The Ten Commandments lived 3000 years ago until a betrayal from one of their members led to them being sealed in the Coffin of the Eternal Darkness.

