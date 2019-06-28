This Magical Seven Deadly Sins Cosplay Takes on Merlin

Nakaba Suzuki’s The Seven Deadly Sins quickly became a huge point of interest when the first season of the anime helped introduce more fans to the franchise, and fans quickly grew to love the seven sins themselves as each of them brought a unique energy to the story. This is doubly true for each of their strong character designs, which helped them stand out from not only one another but the rest of their magical world overall.

One character that stands out over many of them is Merlin, the Boar Sin of Gluttony. Her power and poise makes her a character fans want to bring to life through cosplay, but design makes it kind of tough. But one artist was up to the task, and you can check it out below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glory Lamothe (@glorylamothe) on Jun 9, 2019 at 3:03pm PDT

Cosplay Artist @glorylamothe (who you can find on Instagram here) shared her take on Merlin, and it’s been a big hit with fans. Merlin’s particularly spicy look has made it tough for cosplay as it doesn’t leave much to the imagination, but @glorylamothe takes it on with full force here. With as mysterious Merlin has been throughout the series, she also gives off an aura that is captured well by the cosplay here too. It makes a strong case for a live-action version of the character that would be welcome with fans, for sure.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix. There is a new iteration of the anime coming soon as well. Although there are currently no concrete details as to how long this upcoming anime will be, it will bring the series closer to its climax.