‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Reportedly Announces New Anime Project

The Seven Deadly Sins is one of anime’s low-flying titles, but the shonen has amassed a loyal fanbase over its tenure. Now, it seems the series is ready for a comeback, and fans are curious about what those next steps will be.

Recently, fans started to buzz over The Seven Deadly Sins when Moetron News hit them up with an update. The popular profiler posted new artwork of the anime and revealed The Seven Deadly Sins is eying a new anime project.

According to the report, the new project will be called The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods. At this time, there is no word on what format this project will be; It could be anything from a TV series to an OVA or film, for instance.

As for the visual, fans will recognize everyone on the poster. In the center, fans can see Meliodas and Elizabeth while the rest of the Seven Deadly Sins surround them. To the bottom right, Escanor can be found in all his buffed-up glory, and Merlin can be found on the lefthand side wearing her usual costume.

So far, fans are not sure what to make of this anime visual, and no official announcement has gone live for any new projects. This artwork does feature some allusions to future manga arcs thanks to Meliodas’ outfits, but fans hope the visual is legit. If so, the show may delve more so into the fabled Holy War, and audiences are always down to see the Seven Deadly Sins square up for battle.

The Seven Deadly Sins began in Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. The series has had a meteoric rise to international success, with 32 volumes published by Kodansha, 28 of which have already been printed in English. The series follows a young woman named Elizabeth who oversees her kingdom as princess. When her home becomes threatened, she seeks the help of the feared Seven Deadly Sins who once rebelled against the kingdom, but she learns the group isn’t as criminal as expect. Meliodas, the group’s leader, proves her bias wrong… but that doesn’t mean the sins won’t be bringing her trouble.

