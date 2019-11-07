The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Draws Critics Over Latest Animation Flub

To say The Seven Deadly Sins is having a rough time would be putting it lightly. The fan-favorite series enjoyed success upon its debut, but season two left fans wanting. The lackluster action proved to be a sign of things to come as season three went live this year to all sorts of confusion. After all, the release is not great, and fans are up in arms over the show’s most recent episode.

Not long ago, The Seven Deadly Sins put out its fifth episode of season three. It was there fans caught up on the fallout of a battle, but they were distracted by how poorly Meliodas was animated.

Over on Reddit, the debate began in earnest when a shot was shown of Meliodas carrying Elizabeth. The scene was simple enough at about eight minutes in as Meliodas was carrying his comrades after she fainted. Initially, the scene looked fine, but it turned into this moments later.

As you can see above, the shot is taken during an extended period. This isn’t simply an in-between frame taken mid motion. Meliodas was meant to like this for an entire shot rather than a freeze frame, and that is not all. Just seconds later, Meliodas is treated to another strange shot on the ground.

Still holding Elizabeth, Meliodas looks up to speak with another fighter. His facial proportions looked entirely off as he spoke a few lines, leaving fans to wonder what happened to the show’s attention to detail.

This is not the first piece of animation to upset fans with season three, but its sustained quality has left audiences plenty upset. The Seven Deadly Sins season three will not officially air in the U.S. for some time, but viral clips and stills have confirmed fans’ worst fear. It seems nothing changed for the better in the wake of season two; If anything, The Seven Deadly Sins feels more off track than ever before, leaving fans uncertain if they’ll carry on with the anime moving forward.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.