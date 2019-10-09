The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Releases Controversial Opening Theme

Fans have been hesitant about the third season of The Seven Deadly Sins’ release since learning that the anime had transitioned from A-1 Pictures as its studio to that of Studio Deen. Now, the franchise has released the opening theme to the popular anime Netflix series and it has received its fair share of criticism in the short amount of time since it was released. Now, fans are biting their fingernails as the season approaches and the opening sputters, according to many, yet many are still holding out hope that Wrath of the Gods will manage to deliver the goods ultimately.

Twitter User Kirari Star shared the newest opening theme, giving fans an idea of what the upcoming season is going to look like now that it has transferred hands from A-1 Pictures to Studio Deen, with many not receiving the latest trailer with open arms:

Nanatsu no Taizai: Wrath of the Gods OP#7_taizai pic.twitter.com/I4cAoq4jdi — 諸星きらり (@Kirari_star) October 9, 2019

For those unaware of the drama that hovered over The Seven Deadly Sins, this Twitter Account, YonkouProd attempted to fill in some details:

Okay, as for Nanatsu no Taizai S3, the situation is pretty critical since Aniplex bailed from the production after the movie underperformed. So the new committee were tasked with finding a studio in less than a year and put a S3 into production straight away. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 24, 2019

Folks may remember Studio Deen for a number of their other anime franchises that they brought to life, one of which was the Junji Ito Collection, which attempted to deliver the “scary” but ultimately failed to match the quality of Junji Ito’s original manga work.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.