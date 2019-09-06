The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Confirms Release Date

2019 has seen a ton of major anime returns already make their debut to either fan acclaim or criticisms, and the Fall season in particular has got a whole host of huge anime franchises marking their return with new episodes. According to the series’ official website, the third season, officially dubbed The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, is currently scheduled to premiere on October 9th in Japan.

Fans outside of Japan will unfortunately have to wait just a bit longer before the series will be legally available to stream on Netflix in other territories. There’s currently no set date for the series’ official debut on Netflix, and there most likely won’t be an announcement for some time.

As the episode order for the new season is not yet known, fans don’t really have an idea of how long they will have to wait before the entire season has aired and dubbed for an English language release. The third season for the series will be tackled by a new studio, Studio Deen, rather than the studio behind the first couple of seasons and movie, A-1 Pictures. There have been some troubling reports about how the third season has shaped up, but it seems like fans in Japan will be able to confirm how it’s all coming together in just a few more weeks.

The new season will be directed by Susumu Nishizawa (who worked on storyboards for The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments). Rintarou Ikeda (Love and Lies, Love Tyrant) will be composing the series, and composers Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada will be returning from the previous productions for the new project.

The confirmed returning voice cast includes the likes of Yuki Kaji as Meliodas, Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Misaki Kuno as Hawk, Aoi Yuki as Diane, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Jun Fukuyama as King, Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin, and Tomokazu Sugita as Escanor.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.