New Reports Have Seven Deadly Sins Fans Worried About Season 3

2019 has already been packed with a ton of major anime returns fans have been clamoring for, and the Fall season is gearing up to be even bigger in this regard. One of the more mysterious returns leading the pack has been the third season of The Seven Deadly Sins. While Wrath of the Gods seemed to be proceeding at a steady pace for its October debut in Japan, new reports from behind the scenes of the third season are painting a much more dire picture.

It seems that fans shouldn’t be worried about the big studio change from A-1 Pictures to Studio Deen for the third season, there’s apparently bigger issues that stem from the franchise’s rush to get a third season out as fast as they are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Okay, as for Nanatsu no Taizai S3, the situation is pretty critical since Aniplex bailed from the production after the movie underperformed. So the new committee were tasked with finding a studio in less than a year and put a S3 into production straight away. — YonkouProductions 🔜 Madfest (@YonkouProd) August 24, 2019

According to reports from @YonkouProd on Twitter, the situation is “critical.” As @YonkouProd asserts, “Aniplex bailed from the production after [Prisoners of the Sky] underperformed. So the new committee were tasked with finding a studio in less than a year and put a [third season] into production straight away.”

Elaborating further, @YonkouProd shed more light on what this means, “The problem is studios are booked out years in advanced, so it’s nearly impossible to start a new season so soon. Studio Deen is animating [Season 3] but…they won’t even be animating [Season 3] and they outsourced [Season 3] to another studio, ‘March Jack.’” These factors have led @YonkouProd to outright declare its production a “trainwreck.”

While these statements are unconfirmed, and therefore should be taken with a grain of salt, it definitely is worrying to hear such damning statements about an anime’s production before it even releases. Fans recently saw the same situation unfold earlier this year with One-Punch Man‘s second season, and the series confirmed these struggles with a lackluster product upon airing. It was because there was a demand for a new season by any means, and this could very well be the same situation for The Seven Deadly Sins.

It’s no secret that anime is bigger than ever in 2019, and that means some of the more worse qualities of the production are starting to be much more noticeable as the industry has not evolved to meet the newer and higher demand. But fans will see for themselves soon enough as The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods is preparing to release this October in Japan.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.