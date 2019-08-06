The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Announces Ending Theme

After two successful anime seasons, a short OVA special, and a feature film, The Seven Deadly Sins will be making its big return to the next iteration of the anime, Wrath of the Gods, later this year in Japan. Although its episode count and its larger story beats are still being kept under wraps for now, the series is starting to come together as more details about the new production are coming to light. Now fans have an idea about the new ending theme, too.

As announced on the official Twitter account for the series, Sora Amamiya (who voices Elizabeth in the series) will be performing the new ending theme for the series. Although there currently is no title revealed for the new ending theme as of yet, this should be good news for fans who enjoyed her work on the ending theme for the second season of the series, Revival of the Commandments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments Love and Lies, Love Tyrant

The third iteration of the series has a story that’s mostly unknown at this point, unfortunately, but it has been confirmed that the series will be brought closer to its climax with Wrath of the Gods. The third season will be premiering in Japan this Fall, but Netflix has not yet revealed when fans in other territories will be able to see it for themselves.

The new series will be handled by Studio Deen rather than A-1 Pictures (which produced the two seasons and film), but features the returning voice cast of Yuki Kaji as Meliodas, Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Misaki Kuno as Hawk, Aoi Yuki as Diane, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Jun Fukuyama as King, Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin, and Tomokazu Sugita as Escanor.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.