The Simpsons Are Staying on Sundays As Confirmed With 2025 Return Date

The Simpsons aren’t going anywhere as their return to Sunday nights is confirmed with their return date for the final episodes of Season 36 later this year. The Simpsons and Family Guy are about to have a major schedule shake up as Family Guy will be taking over The Simpsons‘ long held time slot of 8:00PM EST on Sunday evenings on Fox. This sparked some confusion online as it seemed like The Simpsons was going to be moving away from Sunday nights entirely for the first time in its nearly 40 year run given the original reported plans for Family Guy, but now it’s confirmed that it’s not the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Simpsons has confirmed its return date on FOX as new episodes will be officially premiering on Sunday, March 30th. It will then be returning to its usual Sunday evening time slot of 8:00PM EST, and then followed by other Animation Domination hits such as Family Guy, The Great North, and Grimsburg. So Family Guy will be temporarily taking The Simpsons‘ time slot for a few weeks starting in February, but The Simpsons thankfully won’t be leaving Sundays after all as initially feared.

Starting off 2025 in the best way possible 🎉😍



Tune-in to all of your #FOX favorites and stream them next day on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/YkT63y9PZZ — FOX (@FOXTV) January 22, 2025

The Simpsons Returns in March 2025

When Family Guy was moved away from its Fall 2024 premiere for a new midseason schedule, it was reported at the time that the series would be moving to Wednesday nights to support Animal Control on FOX. When it was later revealed that Family Guy would be returning for Season 23 for FOX’s midseason schedule this Winter, fans were taken by surprise that the animated series would be taking The Simpsons‘ usual time slot for the occasion. This sparked an even bigger conversation.

Somewhere along the way wires were crossed that had some fans thinking that The Simpsons would be leaving Sunday nights entirely, and even potentially moving to Wednesdays instead. As Family Guy later confirmed it will be officially premiering Season 23 of the animated series beginning on February 16th with FOX, it’s now more clear that The Simpsons will then be returning to Sunday evenings after just a few weeks. So there’s no more reason to fear the worst for either of these long running animated franchises. They’re both going to stick around.

20th Television Animation

What to Know For The Simpsons Season 36

When The Simpsons comes back for its midseason premiere on Sunday, March 30th, the animated series will be picking up right from where it left off with Season 36. This new season kickstarted last Fall, and has already gotten a lot of buzz for its experimental episodes released thus far. Not only has this newest season killed off some long time characters previously seen on the sidelines, but has also had a few fun experimental episodes that have changed the format for the series completely like its season premiere that pretended to be the series finale.

There have also been some big changes behind the scenes as long time star Pamela Hayden has announced her retirement from The Simpsons, with the new voice actor (or actors) for her characters have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to catch up with the first few episodes of The Simpsons Season 36 thus far, you can check out the series now streaming with Hulu. You can also find the first 35 seasons along with a brand new, exclusive Christmas special now streaming exclusively with Disney+. With the new episodes coming this March, now is the perfect time to catch up.