The Simpsons Season 36 Shares First Details For 2025 Comeback

The Simpsons is gearing up to return for new episodes later this Winter, and now fans have gotten the first details at what to expect from the show’s comeback for the rest of Season 36. The long running adult animated sitcom kicked off the first half of Season 36 last Fall as the show celebrates its 35th anniversary. With the first half wrapping up at the end of last year, it’s now time for The Simpsons to make its proper return with the second half of its episodes through the Winter and beyond. But what is actually coming in the series next?

The Simpsons Season 36 will be returning for new episodes later this March after a brief break from its time slot on Sunday evenings with FOX (of which Family Guy will be temporarily taking over for the start of the midseason schedule), and Deadline has revealed the first details from its comeback episode. Although their report labels it as a “debut” for Season 36 rather than the midseason premiere, the first details for the comeback episode teases a new Homer and Flanders story and some guest stars to help bring it all to life.

What to Know for The Simpsons Season 36 Midseason Premiere

The Simpsons Season 36 will be returning to FOX with new episodes beginning on Sunday, March 30th. This will kick off with Episode 12 of the season, and while there’s no title revealed just yet, Deadline teases that the episode will feature Jane Kaczmarek and Rachel Bloom making guest voice appearances. As for the story from the episode itself, they also tease that the episode will involve, “Bart dipping his toe into the world of celebrity DJ-ing, and Homer finally pushes Flanders too far.” And this actually gives a pretty good idea of the midseason premiere.

Jane Kaczmarek actually has a fairly recurring character in The Simpsons already, Judge Constance Harm. First introduced in the Season 13 episode, “The Parent Rap,” Harm was introduced as a much harsher judge presence than The Simpsons had before. She was such an effective character right off the bat that the series brought her back on multiple occasions with her last appearance even being as recent as Season 34 in “One Angry Lisa.” So we’re likely going to get a courtroom scene, and potentially this is for the rift between Homer and Flanders.

How to Catch Up With The Simpsons

As The Simpsons prepares to return with Season 36 of the animated series, now is the time to catch up with everything that has happened so far. You can find all episodes of the latest season now streaming with Hulu ahead of its March return. The first half of the season has been highly experimental with not only some major deaths from characters that have been long on the sidelines, but also some experimental episodes that lapsed fans should check out like its series finale fake out of a premiere.

If you instead wanted to catch up on the first 35 seasons of the series to get an idea of what to expect, you can now find all of The Simpsons‘ past episodes exclusively streaming with Disney+. On that streaming service you can also find the exclusive Christmas special where The Simpsons debuted its very first double episode in series’ history. As a celebration of the 35th anniversary, it was a great showcase of how far its all come. Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see what comes next.

