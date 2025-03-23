The Simpsons Reveals First Look at 2025 Premiere

The Simpsons is gearing up to return for the second half of Season 36 later this month, and now fans have gotten to see the first look at its midseason premiere episode. The Simpsons has been going through a lot of schedule shake ups in the past year as Fox continues to shuffle their Animation Domination block on Sunday evenings, and this past year saw some of the biggest shake ups yet between Family Guy and The Simpsons as the two have been swapping places for the past few weeks. Now The Simpsons is finally getting ready for its own comeback.

The Simpsons was not one of the many Fox animated programs that made its comeback during the midseason start to the schedule this year, and it was later revealed that the series would then make its return at a much later date in the Spring. Although this led to some awkwardness among fans of both animated series, The Simpsons is finally on deck for its own comeback on Sunday, March 30th at 8:00PM EST. Check out the first look at its midseason premiere below.

What to Know for The Simpsons’ Midseason Premiere

The Simpsons Season 36 will be kicking off with Episode 12 of the series when it returns to Fox on Sunday, March 30th at 8:00PM EST. Titled “The Flandshees of Innersimpson,” the episode has been teased to feature Jane Kaczmarek and Rachel Bloom in guest spot appearances. As for what the episode is about, it’s also been teased that it will involve “Bart dipping his toe into the world of celebrity DJ-ing, and Homer finally pushes Flanders too far.” The latter half of the description makes a lot of sense considering the title of the episode apes The Banshees of Inisherin, which was a feature film that featured Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two friends who no longer spent time together.

The guest spot for the episode also tease a return from Jane Kaczmarek’s recurring judge character, Judge Constance Harm. After first making her debut with the animated series back in Season 13’s “The Parent Rap,” she has been playing a fairly recurring role as The Simpsons often found themselves at the center of some major court cases over the years since. Her most recent appearance was back in Season 34’s “One Angry Lisa” for example, so this episode might have a court case in it too.

How to Catch Up With The Simpsons

With The Simpsons making its return for Season 36 in a little over a week from the time of this publication, it’s now the best time to catch up with everything that has been released thus far. You can now find the first 35 seasons of the animated series streaming exclusively with Disney+. To make revisiting the episodes even easier, Disney+ even recently launched a brand new streaming channel with the service that will be airing all of its episodes in order on a 24/7 schedule in a continuous loop.

If you wanted to catch up with the first 11 episodes of The Simpsons Season 36 released last Fall, you can now find all of these episodes streaming with Hulu. They will also be offering the latest episodes after their air with Fox on Sunday evenings, so it’s the best way to keep up with the most up-to-date releases for the long running series. As it fast approaches the 800th episode milestone, it’s going to be bigger than ever before with more ways to watch in the near future.